Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has voiced serious concerns over ongoing power outages affecting Northern and Eastern states

Describing the situation as "unimaginable," Obi highlighted the significant impact of these blackouts on small businesses

Obi called on the federal government to urgently address the power crisis, emphasizing that solving the issue is feasible with the right political will

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed grave concern over the persistent power outages affecting various regions in Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement shared on his official X page, noted that the ongoing crisis has particularly hit the Northern and Eastern states, as well as parts of the South-South, leaving many areas in darkness for days.

Peter Obi tasks FG on a deliberate effort to tackle poor electricity challenge in Nigeria Photo credit: Peter Obi/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had reported that the national grid collapsed twice in a single week which, however, sparked widespread outrage from Nigerians.

The outspoken politician described the current power situation as “unimaginable.”

Obi, who is also a presidential hopeful lamented the toll these outages are taking on businesses, especially small enterprises that rely heavily on consistent electricity supply to operate.

His words:

“The negative impact of the continued power outage on businesses is unimaginable.

“These blackouts are not just inconveniences; they threaten the livelihoods of countless Nigerians who depend on electricity to sustain their families.”

The former governor highlighted that while Nigerians grapple with this electricity crisis, the challenges are exacerbated by the soaring prices of petroleum products, The Punch reported.

Obi calls on FG for urgent action

Obi reiterated his belief that addressing Nigeria's power and energy crisis is not insurmountable.

He said:

“I have consistently maintained that solving Nigeria's power and energy crisis is not rocket science.

“Many of our comparable peer nations have demonstrated how possible it is to provide sustainable power for their citizens. There is a roadmap; what is needed is the political will to implement it.”

He urged the federal government to take immediate and long-term measures to tackle this persistent challenge, Vanguard reported.

Atiku faults Tinubu's power policy, proposes way out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced his concerns over the recent prolonged blackouts in northern Nigeria and he urged the federal government to take immediate steps to restore the power.

In a statement on social media, Atiku expressed his distress over the three-week-long complete blackout experienced by the affected states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng