A joint meeting of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and Northern Traditional Rulers Council, aimed at tackling the region’s pressing security and developmental challenges, is currently underway in Kaduna state.

Northern governors currently brainstorming in Kaduna state. Image of the governors with President Tinubu for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Northern governors: "Our collective resolve tested by ongoing challenges"

In attendance at the meeting which was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, in the state capital on Monday, October 28, were Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

While welcoming his colleagues, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Yahaya, called for collective action to tackle challenges bedevilling the region, the Punch reported.

The region is grappling with insecurity, economic hardship, environmental degradation, and youth restiveness.

Yahaya emphasized the need for collective action, stating:

“Our collective resolve is being tested by the ongoing challenges that we face. However, our unity and commitment to the prosperity of the people remain our greatest source of strength that will enable us to overcome those challenges.”

The governor also acknowledged these challenges, saying:

“Terrorism, banditry, kidnap-for-ransom, farmer-herder clashes, drug abuse, the menace of Almajiri and out-of-school children, poverty, and unemployment. We must continue to work with the Federal Government and relevant agencies to provide the necessary support and relief to those affected.”

To address these challenges, the governors proposed various solutions including “sustaining gains against criminals, studying and implementing the Coalition of Northern Group’s Security Committee report, and engaging with security agencies and civil society groups.

“Partnering with the federal government and stakeholders to build irrigation infrastructure and promote sustainable practices.”

Vanguard also confirmed the development in its publication on Monday.

