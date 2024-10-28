Businesses in Bauchi, Gombe, and Jigawa are suffering losses due to a week-long blackout caused by vandalism of a power transmission line

Essential services like water, sanitation, and healthcare have also been impacted, with hospitals struggling to operate without electricity

Rice millers and other local businesses describe the situation as "pathetic," highlighting the urgent need for alternative power solutions

Business owners in Bauchi, Gombe, and Jigawa are grappling with significant losses due to a week-long blackout caused by the vandalism of a power transmission line in northern Nigeria.

Essential services, including water, sanitation, street lighting, and healthcare delivery, have been disrupted, with hospitals struggling to operate without electricity.

Price of rice rises to N160k as power outage worsens. Photo credit: Bahati via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Affected business owners, such as shopkeepers, millers, and artisans, described the situation as "pathetic" in a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Bag of rice reaches N160k

Rice millers in Gombe have particularly felt the brunt of the erratic power supply. Musa Arab, a miller at Nassarawo Industrial Layout, said the blackout had crippled their operations as they rely on electricity from the grid to process paddy.

"We must invest in power because it is the biggest determining factor for industries to thrive," he emphasized, highlighting the impact on food security and his workers' livelihoods.

Arab noted: "Government must go tough on those responsible for the perennial grid collapse because some persons may be benefitting from it."

Yusuf Ibrahim added that the situation might exacerbate inflation, as the diminished supply could drive up prices of local rice varieties.

A check at the Gombe Main Market revealed that a 100-kilogram bag of rice now sells for between N120,000 and N160,000, compared to N110,000 and N150,000 before the blackout.

Rice dealer Usman Sani attributed the price hike to low supply despite a bountiful harvest, as the power outage disrupted processing and market supply.

Rice price crashes as FG sells 50kg bag cheaper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the intervention of the Nigerian government, the price of rice has dropped drastically.

In July, the commodity sold above N80,000 per 50kg bag crashed slightly below N70,000.

The dealers say the development is due to the Nigerian government releasing thousands of metric tonnes of the commodity to civil servants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng