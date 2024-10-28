Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has urgently addressed state governors about the ongoing power crisis in Northern Nigeria

Kwankwaso emphasized that the power outage is further exacerbated by rising petrol and diesel prices

Kwankwaso urged state governments and private investors to explore alternative energy solutions

Former Kano state Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has issued an urgent message to state governors, expressing grave concern over the ongoing power crisis affecting Northern Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that many regions are plunged into darkness, primarily due to vandalism of the critical 330kV Shiroro-Kaduna power line.

This line supplies electricity to Kano and Kaduna and another line serves Bauchi, Gombe, and parts of the northeast.

Kwankwaso described the situation as "very disheartening," emphasizing the urgent need for intervention,

"It is unacceptable that so many parts of Northern Nigeria are in total darkness today.

"The vandalism of our power lines has left homes without electricity and factories struggling to operate," he said.

The former governor further highlighted the crisis's escalation, linking it to the rising costs of petrol and diesel in Nigeria.

"This situation has plunged homes into darkness and forced many factories to close down," Kwankwaso noted.

He pointed out that the prolonged duration of this crisis reveals significant weaknesses in Nigeria's power sector.

"The time it has taken to address this crisis underscores the huge deficit of capacity our power sector has to manage large-scale problems.

"We must address these issues to prevent future disruptions," Kwankwaso said.

Calls for alternative energy solutions

Kwankwaso urged state governments and private investors to explore alternative power sources.

He said:

"It is about time we look into alternative power solutions to meet our energy needs.

"We need to exploit the abundant resources available to this country."

He cited Kano's proactive approach as a model for other states, referencing the installation of two turbines at the Challawa Gorge and Tiga Dams.

"Just like we did in Kano, I encourage all state governments and private investors to invest in alternative electricity sources.

"This will help reduce our reliance on our inadequate and ageing energy sources. We must address these issues to prevent future disruptions," he said.

