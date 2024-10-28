Vice-President Kashim Shettima met with President Bola Tinubu on October 28 to discuss state matters

During Tinubu's absence, Shettima pursued international cooperation in Sweden and updated the president on his canceled mission to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa

President Tinubu enacted a cabinet reshuffle while Shettima was abroad, dismissing five ministers, reassigning ten, and appointing seven new ones

FCT, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday, October 28, to brief him on state matters following the president’s return from a two-week private vacation in London.

This meeting marks their first formal interaction since Tinubu resumed duties on Saturday, October 19.

President Tinubu took a brief respite in London starting October 2, returning refreshed to Abuja on October 19.

While Tinubu was on vacation, Shettima engaged in several diplomatic duties, most notably his trip to Sweden, where he pursued international cooperation for Nigeria.

Sources indicate that Shettima also updated the president on his canceled mission to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, Nigeria Television Authority reported.

The vice president’s trip was aborted last Thursday, 24 October, after his aircraft encountered a mid-journey mishap at JFK Airport in New York, where a foreign object hit the cockpit windscreen, making it unsafe to continue to Samoa.

During Shettima’s time abroad, President Tinubu enacted significant changes within his cabinet.

The president relieved five ministers from their roles, reassigned ten others, and appointed seven new ministers, subject to Senate confirmation.

This reshuffle is widely viewed as a strategic move to strengthen the administration’s delivery on its national agenda, This Day reported.

Legit.ng reports that with both Tinubu and Shettima back in Abuja, the presidency is set to prioritize ongoing domestic and international objectives.

Tinubu and Shettima are expected to intensify their collaboration, aligning efforts to address key national issues, including economic reforms, security, and Nigeria’s global standing.

See the photos here:

