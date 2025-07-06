A reverend father has caused a commotion on social media after he shared a video of himself with a masquerade

In the clip, the Catholic priest interacted freely with the personality wearing the masquerade costume

Internet users commended the priest for recognising traditional culture and not discriminating against it

A video of a Catholic priest, Father Chidubem, interacting freely with a masquerade has warmed the hearts of netizens on social media.

The priest, via his TikTok handle @fr_chidubem_jk, released a video of himself outside and in the Catholic church.

A Catholic priest interacts with a masquerade. Photo Credit: @fr_chidubem_jk

Source: TikTok

Showcasing a moment when he was outside, the priest showed how he interacted freely with a masquerade.

He did the cross sign for the masquerade personality before drawing closer to say something inaudible to the personality behind the traditional costume.

The next scene in his clip showed him performing his priestly duty in a Catholic church. At the time of this report, the video had hit over 259k views on TikTok.

Catholic priest captured interacting with a masquerade. Photo Credit: @fr_chidubem_jk

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People react to Catholic priest's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's video below:

Shuga Sparks🦋 said:

"But that's how supposed to be as Africans 🙏🙏🙏🙏now. I hope some will understand yul Edochie."

Big John ❤️‍🩹 said:

"That's my I will continue to love Catholic priest, they are too good, God will continue to bless and keep them alive for us, I'm proud to be a Catholic."

kingschumason said:

"Nah why Catholic Church and priests dey sweet me, them understand the True meaning of life her on earth and der on heaven."

annygold said:

"Padre if you bless masquerade finish, pls come and bless me too...like this now,I no understand my village people."

Purity said:

"Proud Catholic 🥰🥰 we don’t condemn we Dey get pure heart any child born and raised in catholic Dey get homely mindset no matter the lifestyle he /she decide to live later when they grow up."

Dannywhite said:

"I used to be someone who didn't appreciate de Catholic tradition before,but nw I've developed a deep love and appreciation for it. Hail Mary, pray 4us."

chialex49 said:

"My Son's name is also Chidubem and he will be a priest by the grace of God amen."

ikenna ononiwu said:

"Love for culture eh... even if am a Pope, I'll always leave Rome every August to my home now for our maqurede festival."

Source: Legit.ng