It's World Enioluwa Day, and his loved ones on social media cannot keep calm about this beautiful soul

Iyabo Ojo, his bestie's mother, and Priscilla Ojo have gone online to pen adorable messages to the content creator

The duo spoke about how special the 26-year-old is to them, leaving fans to gush online over their relationship

Nigerian movie star, Iyabo Ojo, and her daughter Priscilla have gone online to sweetly celebrate Enioluwa.

Enioluwa turned 26 on July 6, 2025, to the joy of many, and his people have gone the extra mile to make him feel special.

Iyabo Ojo and daughter Priscilla warmly celebrate Enioluwa as he turns another year. Credit: @its.priscy, @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

His best friend, Priscilla Ojo, went online to pen a sweet message to him, while his mum, Iyabo, also did the same. They spoke highly of the young influencer, highlighting his amazing qualities

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"My dear @enioluwaofficial, I wish you nothing but the best on your special day because you are indeed a special soul. Thank you for being part of my family and an amazing best friend to priscy. You're a wonderful person with a beautiful heart. I love you so much! Happy birthday, son 💙."

See her post below:

Priscy wrote:

"EVERYBODY WAKE UP, ITS MY BESTIE DAY 💃🏽🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY @enioluwaofficial ! AKA MR FOODIE😂Honestly, everyone needs a friend like you, and I just want to let you know that you’re more than a friend; you’re family❤️."

"Thank you for your love, support, kindness, and loyalty, I’ll never take that for granted. I pray for God’s favor and blessings upon your life today, that all your heart’s desires be fulfilled🙏🏽both the ones you talk about and the ones you don’t share."

See the post here:

Celebs, fans celebrates Enioluwa on his 26th birthday

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@enioluwaofficial said:

"My Queen Mother!😍I love you so much, thank you for all the sweet wishes! I got you always!❤️ Please send me food from."

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Oh my Shayla! My Shaylaaaaa! O se ore mi! Miss you so much.😭🥳 Thank Youuuuuuuu. I was thinking what will I do this birthday, never had to because you always planned something, Oh what a Friend! What a Best Friend! What a Sister!"

@ojulewastudio said:

"Everyone needs a friend like Eni, happy birthday 🎁 may God give you a beautiful birthday gift , keep winning Omo Oba ❤️my Ekiti brother ❤️."

@bryrubyfabrics said:

"Eni the Awesome 😍 Happy birthday to a beautiful soul ❤️ God bless you darling. Wishing you a fulfilled, prosperous and a very happy new year of your life❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla share birthday messages to Enioluwa. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

@thepurpleparlor_ said:

"Who called these two friends, these are siblings not friends😍😁."

@glad_barry said:

"Eni is a happy soul😍 no dull moment with him 🎂🥳💐."

@its.veecee said:

"It's World Mrs Mkambala Bestie Big Day🎊🎉🎉 Happiest Birthday Our Able Eni🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🫶😍😘🥰."

Enioluwa reacts to Priscilla's response on her birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Enioluwa Adeoluwa called Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was humorously reminded of her new marital status.

Priscilla’s response, “Eni, let me call you back,” prompted Enioluwa to reflect on her marriage to Juma Jux, shifting their dynamic as she now prioritizes her husband.

Despite the change, Enioluwa emphasised the enduring strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram post, wishing her joy and success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng