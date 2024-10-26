Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra, has approved an N7,000 minimum wage for workers in the state, urging the workers to prepare for their pension

The governor also announced the approval of a N10,000 monthly cash award for pensioners in the state, pending salary review

This came as his counterpart in Enugu, Peter Mbah, announced N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has announced the implementation of a N70,000 minimum wage for state workers. The announcement comes after a meeting between labour leaders and the state government, demonstrating the governor's commitment to improving the welfare of workers.

In addition to the minimum wage increase, Soludo approved a N10,000 monthly cash award for pensioners until pension salaries are reviewed. This move is expected to relieve pensioners in the state. The governor also emphasized Anambra's commitment to security, with plans to deliver hundreds of security vehicles soon.

Who is paying highest minimum wage in Southeast?

This came as his Enugu counterpart, Peter Mbah, approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for the state's workforce, including local government employees, effective October 2024. He became the first southeast governor to announce more than the N70k federal government negotiated with organized labour.

Soludo encouraged workers to consider the contributory pension scheme, highlighting the importance of retirement planning. Labour leaders, led by Humphrey Nwafor and Chris Ogbonna, praised the governor's "worker-friendly" approach, acknowledging the positive impact of these initiatives on workers' lives.

The governor's efforts to improve education in the state are also noteworthy. He announced the extension of free education to senior secondary students in all public schools, building on the existing policy that provides free education from basic to junior secondary school levels. Adding that this initiative aims to make quality education accessible to all, particularly the poorest families.

