Peter Mbah the governor of Enugu state, has announced the approval of an N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state

Mbah became the first southeast governor who announce more than N70,000 as the new minimum wage in his state

Kenneth Ugwu, the head of the service and chairman of the new minimum wage implementation committee, announced the development at the end of the meeting on Thursday, October 24

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for the state's workforce, including local government employees, effective October 2024, becoming the first southeast governor to announce more than N70 federal government negotiated with the organised labour.

The announcement was made after a meeting with the Enugu State Minimum Wage Implementation Committee, led by Head of Service Kenneth Ugwu, and labour leaders. Governor Mbah emphasized the importance of motivated workers in achieving the state's economic goals and reducing poverty.

Gov Mbah approved N80k minimum wage Photo Credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Minimum wage: Labour leaders praise Governor Mbah

Labour leaders have praised the Governor's decision, with Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), calling it "a great one for Enugu workers." Comrade Ben Asogwa, Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), commended the Governor for addressing salary disparities among local government workers.

The new wage exceeds the national minimum wage and demonstrates Governor Mbah's dedication to improving workers' living conditions. Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, Chairman of the Association of Local Government Workers (ALGON), pledged the commitment of council chairmen to implement the new wage immediately.

Governor Mbah said the move mirrored his agenda to enhance worker welfare in Enugu State. By prioritizing the well-being of its workforce, the state aims to boost productivity, achieve economic goals, and reduce poverty, setting a positive example for other states to follow.

See the governor's statement here:

Kebbi governor announces N75k minimum

Legit.ng earlier reported Nasir Idris, the governor of Kebbi state, has announced ₦75,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Idris made the announcement after signing the new minimum wage edict into law at the state house on Wednesday, October 23.

The governor, a former union leader, signed the new minimum wage into law in the presence of the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero.

Source: Legit.ng