Professor Humphrey Nwosu, former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), now known as INEC, has passed away at 83

Emeka Ihedioha, Imo's former governor, described Nwosu as a man of integrity, honour and character

The former governor said Nwosu, as NEC chairman, promoted transparency and national integration and will be remembered as a national hero

Imo state - Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, has mourned the death of Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Legit.ng reports that Nwosu, who served as chairman of the then NEC from 1989 to 1993 before it was changed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), passed on at 83.

Former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha mourned the death of Prof Humphrey Nwosu, the chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC). Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: UGC

Humphrey Nwosu, a man of integrity - Ihedioha

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, October 25, Ihedioha described the late Prof Nwosu as a man of integrity, honour and character whose position as the NEC chairman "was defined by patriotism, sacrifice and commitment to Nigeria's democratic and political development."

"His introduction of Option A4 was novel and a defining moment in Nigeria's electoral history as it promoted transparency," the statement read.

"At the annulment of June 12 and its attendant logjam, Nwosu remained a crusader for national integration and social justice even at the risk of his life. "

How Humphrey Nwosu will be remembered - Ihedioha

Ihedioha said Nwosu died as a national hero and shall be remembered by all Nigerians of good conscience.

"I pray to God to give his immediate family and loved ones the strength to bear this huge loss. May his soul rest in peace," the former Imo governor said.

Ihedioha reportedly set to join LP after dumping PDP

In other news, there has been intense speculation that Ihedioha, who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after over two decades, will join the Labour Party (LP).

His campaign outfit, Rebuild Imo Movement, has reportedly announced plans to merge into the LP following consultations with 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia state Governor Alex Otti.

Ihedioha said the PDP has failed to offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng