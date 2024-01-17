President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have gone against his directive of slashing a number of his entourage on local and international trip

Last week Tuesday, Tinubu announced that persons on his entourage would not be more than 25 for local trips and 20 for international trips, the same directive applied to members of his cabinet

But on Monday, barely a week after the directive, Tinubu reportedly travelled to Imo from Abuja with more than 50 entourages for Governor Hope Uzordimma of Imo

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu has been fingered to have violated his new directive on cutting down the number of his entourage on all of his local and international trips.

On Tuesday, January 9, President Tinubu declared that officials accompanying him and other top government officials on official trips should be slashed.

Tinubu goes against own directive on local and foreign trips Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the announcement was part of Tinubu's administration's "massive cost-cutting measures."

According to the directives, individuals on Tinubu's delegation will be 25 for local trips and 20 for international engagements. He added that security agents at his place of destination could regularly be deployed for his protection rather than security details accompanying him from Abuja.

Tinubu travels with over entourages to Imo

But barely a week after the president was lauded for the policy that took effect after its announcement, Tinubu violated the directive.

According to Premium Times, when Tinubu travelled to Imo state for the second term in office of Governor Hope Uzodimma's inauguration, the president had more than 50 individuals as his entourage.

Since the policy announcement, Tinubu's first trip outside Abuja has at least 25 people joining him on the presidential aircraft to the Imo state capital, Owerri. It was learned that 30 officials had travelled before he arrived in the southeastern state.

