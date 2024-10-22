Budget and economic planning minister, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock villa to provide the latest account of his stewardship within the economic sector

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, a top aide of President Tinubu, on Tuesday, October 22

Nigeria is currently experiencing an economic crisis, leading to widespread hardship and anger

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 22, met with Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and economic planning.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, shared the update in a terse statement.

Minister Abubakar Atiku Bagudu meets with President Tinubu. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

It was the Nigerian leader's second day at work following his two-week vacation abroad.

Olasupo Olusi, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bank of Industry (BoI); and Uzoma Nwagba, CreditCorp boss, were also in the meeting on Tuesday, October 22.

Although details of the meeting were not immediately disclosed, Legit.ng understands that it is connected with the lingering economic hardship in West Africa's largest economy.

Frustrated with growing economic hardships, Nigerians staged nationwide protests against the crisis in August and October.

Amid the disturbing situation, officials within the presidency insisted that the current administration is trying to fix the problems.

On Tuesday, October 22, Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, acknowledged that it has been a challenging year so far. Olusegun, however, added that "so much progress has been made in the bid to reposition the economy for a sustainable future."

The presidential aide stated that the effects of fuel subsidy removal in May 2023 and other presidential reforms have been promising.

