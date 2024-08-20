Organisers of the recent 'EndBadGovernanceInNigeria' protests are currently planning another demonstration across the nation in October

A two-time presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed the plan via several social media posts

Legit.ng recalls that some activists had staged nationwide protests from August 1 to 10 over the worrying level of hardship in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Ojota, Lagos state - Organisers of the 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria' protest held in several cities of the country from August 1 to 10, 2024, are planning to stage another protest.

As reported by The Punch, Damilare Adenola, the director of mobilisation of the 'Take It Back' movement, confirmed the planned protests—billed for October.

Hundreds of Nigerians protested earlier in August against President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms many consider painful. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Adenola stated that the protesters’ demands would remain the same unless there were other issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said

“Yes. It is called the ‘Fearless in October Protest’. Our charter of demands stands as same. If at all, we will add more as the country decays more."

Quizzed on whether the protesters would heed court orders from state governments requiring them to hold demonstrations at designated points, Adenola responded:

“We won’t accept the compliance”.

The Guardian also noted the proposed October protest. Nigeria's Independence Day is celebrated on October 1st.

Planned October protest: Nigerians react

Following the updates from opposition leaders that another protest will come up in October, several Nigerians shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Legit.ng captures some comments below, notably reactions expressing concern:

Questioning Sowore, Ndubuisi Emeka wrote:

"What is the ultimate goal for this uprising?"

@mjaa007 wrote:

"Omoyele Sowore (one of the protest leaders). The last protest that took the lives of so many have the family gotten any justice?

"It is beginning to look like your hunger for power is greater than the justice for the oppressed."

@ITalkertive wrote:

"I just dey observe wetin go be the outcome of this August 1 protest that was done recently.

"Meanwhile another one in October is looming.

"The one wey NLC do recently suppose don inform us say all these things no dey ever work. Nah that strategical response gangan be the way."

Protest: Security expert explains "dangerous" undertones

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Timothy Avele, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Agent-X Security Limited, shared his expert perspective on the seeming Russian clout experienced during the 'End Bad Governance' protest.

Avele also spoke on what security agencies should have done to avoid the violence that occurred during the protests.

Source: Legit.ng