President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state and received a brief about the recent fuel tanker explosion in the northwest state

The Jigawa state governor disclosed that no less than 181 people died in the accident, and over 80 people have been hospitalised

According to the governor, a committee has been set to investigate the matter and attention is on providing aides to the over 200 affected families

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja to discuss the devastating tanker accident that occurred in the state on Tuesday, October 22. The governor disclosed that the accident claimed 181 lives, left 80 people hospitalized, and affected over 200 families.

Governor Namadi welcomed President Tinubu back from his annual leave and provided a detailed update on the tanker fire incident. He expressed gratitude to the President for sending a delegation to Jigawa State immediately after the tragedy, which was well-received by the people of Jigawa.

Jigawa governor gives update on tanker explosion Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Tanker explosion: Governor Namadi briefs Tinubu

Leadership reported that the governor briefed the President on the state's response efforts, including covering medical bills and offering support to affected families. When questioned about the high casualty rate, Governor Namadi emphasized that the focus should be on the ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

To prevent similar incidents, the Jigawa State government has established a high-powered committee led by a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police to investigate the causes of the accident. President Tinubu has also instructed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to conduct a thorough investigation and propose permanent solutions.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has also condoled the Jigawa State government and families of the victims, praying for quick recovery for the injured and fortitude for the families of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng