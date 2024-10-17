Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration and organised Labour have agreed on modalities to crash transport fares and prices of essential commodities, especially basic food items.

Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, October 16, that amid the rising cost of living and the recent hike in the price of petrol across Nigeria, a meeting between representatives of the federal government (FG) and those of organised labour was held in Abuja. The meeting ended without a resolution.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday morning, October 17, apart from the agreement on the modalities to crash transport fares and food prices, the government and Labour also agreed to continue engagement and discussions.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying:

“The government also promised to summon a meeting of the economic council to impress it upon state governors to ensure the new minimum wage takes off across the country this month.

“It also promised to incorporate labour into the economic council, so labour will participate and monitor economic policies of government, instead of government throwing policies at labour and Nigerians that may result in agitation or protest."

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was adjourned, but a new date was not communicated to the parties involved.

NLC opens up on possibility of strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) accused President Tinubu of implementing “extreme right policies”.

Speaking through its official spokesperson, Benson Upah, the union, meanwhile, said it has not decided to embark on a nationwide strike action amid the hike in fuel price.

