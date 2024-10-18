Primate Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has explained why Nigeria's current economic challenges will persist

The renowned cleric on Friday, described Nigeria's economic state as hypertensive and added that President Tinubu has no solution

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said Nigerians should expect more taxes on basic things in the coming days

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has no solution to Nigeria’s economic problems.

Primate Ayodele predicts more hardship under Tinubu. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Hardship: "Tinubu has no solution", says Ayodele

In a statement signed on Friday, October 18, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele described Nigeria’s economic state as hypertensive.

Meanwhile, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that Nigeria’s inflation was 32.7 percent as of September 2024.

The country's economic status changed shortly after Tinubu’s government announced that the fuel subsidy was gone and the naira floated. Commodities in the market, especially food, skyrocketed after that.

But Primate Ayodele explained that Nigeria will continue to be difficult till there’s an economic reset which the current government may not be able to carry out.

“This government will only work but they don’t have solution. Things will be getting difficult until they restart the economy again. I pity Nigerians because they will continue to face this till when God knows.”

Primate Ayodele warned:

“Don’t let it get to a state where people will be taking food from dustbins; we are in an economic embarrassment era. Nigeria’s economy will be hypertensive.”

The Nigerian Tribune and The New Telegraph confirmed the development in their publications on Friday.

Orji Kalu says Tinubu aware of hardship

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Orji Kalu revealed that President Bola Tinubu is fully aware of the economic challenges in Nigeria and is taking steps to address them.

He mentioned that Tinubu often moves around the Federal Capital Territory at night to understand the situation firsthand.

Kalu also highlighted that the economic hardship is a global issue, exacerbated by the lingering effects of COVID-19.

