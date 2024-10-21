A visually impaired man, Demola Adeleke, donated talking clocks, mobility canes, and other items to the Blind Centre in Ogbomoso

He shared photos from the donation and recounted how he was once insulted because he didn’t use a mobility cane

The man called for more donations as people took to the comment section to hail him for his donation

A visually impaired man, Demola Adeleke, has donated a helpful item to the Blind Centre in Ogbomoso.

He donated mobility canes, magnifiers, talking clocks, and typing sheets.

In a post on his Facebook page, the young man shared photos from his donation to the school he graduated from ten years ago.

Moving without mobility cane

The young man spoke on the importance of a mobility cane and shared a personal experience.

He recounted when he was dropped in the middle of the road, and people thought he wanted to kill himself.

He said:

“That day, while returning from my girlfriend’s place, a taxi driver dropped me in the middle of the road. I had no mobility cane with me, and people passing by didn’t realize I was blind and in danger.

“They thought I was standing there to commit su*cide and thus were throwing expletives at me. I managed to move out of the danger zone by following the chatter around me, but not before a car tyre slightly ran over the heel of my left foot, resulting in an injury which I nursed for days.”

Michael Oyeyemi said:

"Well-done Demola. You are a beacon of hope. Your act of altruism is topnotch. Continue to do more."

Aisha Oyebisi Oyetunji said:

"This feels so emotional. Thank you, Demola. God bless you."

Esther Olabisi Olowokere said:

"The Lord will replenish your purses and those of your partners in Jesus mighty name amen."

