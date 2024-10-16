Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has warned critics of the retirement of his two deputies

The cleric emphasized that the retirements of Bishops Thomas Aremu and David Abioye were in line with the church's operational guidelines, which is The Mandate

According to Oyedepo, those wishing for the downfall of the church are wasting their time, adding that the religious house was being run by divine intervention

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), has addressed criticism surrounding the retirement of two vice presidents, Bishops Thomas Aremu and David Abioye. Oyedepo emphasized that their retirement is in line with the church's operational guidelines, known as The Mandate.

The Mandate serves as the church's constitution and outlines the retirement age and terms for pastors. Oyedepo explained that the retirement age has been changed from 60 to 55, and future church leaders will be restricted to one or two seven-year terms. He retains the right to serve for life.

During Bishop Aremu's valedictory service, Oyedepo advised commentators to focus on their own affairs and not meddle in the church's business. He warned those wishing for the ministry's downfall that they were wasting their "lives".

Oyedepo addresses retiring Bishop Aremu

Oyedepo encouraged Bishop Aremu to keep God at the centre of his life and maintain a growth mindset, quoting Genesis 49:26. Aremu assured that he has no intention of leaving Winners Chapel to establish his own church after retirement.

Bishop Aremu, a former accountant, transitioned into full-time ministry following a successful career. He is distinguished as the last surviving bishop among the seven consecrated at the Garden of Faith in Kaduna in November 1999.

The retirement ceremonies for Bishops Aremu and Abioye mark the end of an era, but Oyedepo's message remains clear: the church's decisions are guided by divine order, and critics should focus on their own paths. Oyedepo's leadership and vision have shaped Winners Chapel into one of Nigeria's largest and most influential churches.

List of positions available for Oyedepo's retiring deputies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Oyedepo's deputies at the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu, will be retiring.

Both Bishops Abioye and Aremu have passed the mandatory retirement age of a new guideline of the church called the Mandate.

However, five important roles have been outlined that the retiring clerics could take up after their retirement.

