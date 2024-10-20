"The Best Is Yet to Come": Oyedepo's Son Sends Message to Bishops Abioye, Aremu as They Retire
- Pastor David Oyedepo Jr. congratulated Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu on their retirement from Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)
- Oyedepo Jr., son of the church's founder, praised their exemplary stewardship and faithful service over the years
- He also blessed their post-retirement phase, declaring that greater days and the best are yet to come for both bishops
Ota, Ogun state - Pastor David Oyedepo Jr. has congratulated Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu on their retirement from the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel.
"Congratulations, Sir, on your Valedictory Service! Your stewardship over the years has been exemplary," Oyedepo Jr., son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), told Bishop Abioye.
"As it has been declared, greater days lay ahead as you step into this phase of post retirement service in Jesus Name!," he added.
David Oyedepo Jr. appreciates Bishop Thomas Aremu
Oyedepo Jr. appreciated Bishop Aremu for his faithful service over the years.
He said:
"As it has been declared, the BEST is yet to come as you step into this phase of post-retirement service in Jesus' Name!"
