The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s 50th birthday celebration has drawn people’s attention for various reasons

One of the things that stood out from the star-studded occasion was the Yoruba monarch’s young daughter

A video of the Ooni’s daughter sitting pretty at his birthday party had many fans gushing over her skin and good looks

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, recently celebrated his 50th birthday in style, and his daughter was also in attendance.

A video made the rounds showing the young princess at the star-studded occasion, drawing the attention of many.

In the clip posted on Instagram by @Goldmynevibes and spotted by Legit.ng, the young princess was rocking a lovely gold dress with silver stoned details on the bodice.

She paired the look with a matching turban wrapped around her head an red coral beads around her neck and wrists.

However, what stood out the most was the young princess’ poise and composure as she sat regally at the party. The Ooni’s daughter had a small smile on her face that lit up her whole appearance.

Fans gush over Ooni of Ife’s daughter

The video of the Ooni of Ife’s daughter at his birthday party soon became a topic of discussion on social media as several netizens gushed over her good looks. Read some of their comments below:

Ooni names new prince

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Folashade, have named their newborn prince.

On Ooni’s official Instagram page, a video from the child’s extravagant naming ceremony was posted, with the prince's names being announced in the audio.

Some of the names listed are Adebiyi, Foladade and Adewale, among others.

