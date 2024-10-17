Fun videos from Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi's 50th birthday party have emerged on social media

In one of the clips, the Ooni of Ife recalled how he was mocked by many when he had no queen in his palace

Showing appreciation to the creator, Ooni of Ife sang gospel songs in Yoruba, stirring reactions from social media users

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, marked his 50th birthday with a grand party attended by prominent figures in the country, including Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate kingdom.

In one of the videos from the party, the Ooni, who made headlines for honouring the first lady Remi Tinubu with a golden statue, got emotional as he recounted how many ridiculed him when he celebrated one of his birthdays without a queen.

However, things have changed, as his palace is now filled with queens.

"I have celebrated a birthday as king without a queen, I was alone but I thanked God for today. Many mocked me, saying that a king without a queen commands no respect. Now, look at me; there are queens all around the palace," the Ooni said in Yoruba.

The traditional ruler went on to express gratitude to God with two gospel songs, one about Jesus, as the guests sang along with him.

Ooni names new prince

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Folashade, have named their newborn prince.

On Ooni’s official Instagram page, a video from the child’s extravagant naming ceremony was posted, with the prince's names being announced in the audio.

Some of the names listed are Adebiyi, Foladade and Adewale, among others.

