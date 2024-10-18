Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, trended online after a video spotted him with his palace guards

Legit.ng reported that the highly celebrated monarch marked his 50th birthday celebration recently

Footage made the rounds showing how the king was surrounded by a group of men dressed in immaculate white native attire

Nigerians online are talking about a recent video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his palace guards, which has left many puzzled.

The video shot during Ooni's magnificent birthday ceremony in the company of fellow kings showed the beloved monarch making his way to his seat, but the dramatic circumstances surrounding this moment have prompted discussions on the internet.

As the Ooni approached his designated seat, he was surrounded by his royal guards, all dressed in sparkling white native clothing, who formed a tight protective circle around him.

This perfectly choreographed performance quickly sparked questions of whether they were shielding him from other attendees as he lowered himself to take a seat only inches away from another king.

The video that made the rounds on TikTok was captioned:

"Is it truly a taboo for ordinary people to witness the king attempting to take a seat?".

Watch the video below:

The Ooni of Ife's daughter was also in attendance at his 50th birthday party.

A video made the rounds showing the young princess at the star-studded occasion, drawing the attention of many.

In the clip posted on Instagram by @Goldmynevibes and spotted by Legit.ng, the young princess was rocking a lovely gold dress with silver stoned details on the bodice.

She paired the look with a matching turban wrapped around her head and red coral beads around her neck and wrists.

However, what stood out the most was the young princess’ poise and composure as she sat regally at the party. The Ooni’s daughter had a small smile on her face that lit up her whole appearance.

Ooni names new prince

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Folashade, named their newborn prince.

On Ooni’s official Instagram page, a video from the child’s extravagant naming ceremony was posted, with the prince's name being announced in the audio.

Some of the names listed are Adebiyi, Foladade and Adewale, among others.

