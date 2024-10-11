The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has unveiled a golden statue of Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state

At the event, ‘Senator Oluremi Tinubu Way’ was commissioned while the grand pavilion at the OAU was unveiled

Legit.ng reports that Remi is an old student of OAU having graduated from the school in 1983

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Friday, October 11, unveiled a golden statue of first lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that statue was built at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun state.

As reported by The Punch, a 2.7km Senator Oluremi Tinubu Way, a grand pavilion, and a monument on the university campus were donated by the Ooni and named after Mrs Tinubu.

The monarch praised the Nigerian first lady for her "outstanding leadership, dedication to education, women’s empowerment, and national unity".

He said:

“A golden statue is erected to immortalise her virtuous personality and to showcase the strength of a teacher, mother, and wife at the very heart of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

“The biggest hostel and pavilion in the history of Obafemi Awolowo University, which bears her name, represent her efforts to create spaces for learning, development, and empowerment for all.”

Remi Tinubu promises OAU N1 billion

Meanwhile, at the event, Mrs Tinubu pledged a N1 billion donation to OAU’s horticultural landscaping.

The first lady expressed pride in being a former student of the university and urged the institution to 'uphold its integrity'.

Remi Tinubu defends husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Remi came out in defence of her husband, Bola Tinubu, saying the president should not be blamed for Nigeria's current economic hardship.

She expressed optimism that with God's guidance, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and become a greater nation in the next two years.

