Nigerians were in awe of the magnificent 50th birthday cake of his royal highness Oba Adeleye Enitan Ogunwusi

The monarch turned 50 on Thursday, October 17th and was well celebrated by dignitaries, as well as President Tinubu

However, photos of the prestigious ruler's mighty birthday celebration cake have now surfaced on the internet

The Ooni of Ife, his royal highness Oba Adeleye Enitan Ogunwusi, has made it to the trends table following his birthday celebration.

The rule was added a year on Thursday, October 17th, and was widely celebrated by his friends, family, the global Yoruba community, and important personalities across Nigeria.

Fans react as Ooni's 50th bday cake surfaces online.

Ooni's cake breaks the internet

However, one major highlight of his special occasion was the ruler's magnificent birthday cake, which was whispered to cost millions of naira.

The birthday cake was made with white and gold fondant designs. It was crafted to represent the monarch's throne—a gold rotating chair.

Recall that many were thrilled to see crossdresser Bobrisky's 33rd birthday cake, but that of Ooni of Ife tops the list.

Recall that in August, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife welcomed his set of twins to the palace by one of his wives, Olori Tobi.

How fans reacted to ooni's cake

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@diartporainc:

"Well deserved ! Premium or higher for the soul of almost a hundred people worldwide ! Kabiyesi OoniRisha ! 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@toyeenpreneurplatinum:

"Happy Birthday to our king Oonirisa wa. May you live long with wisdom, happiness, abundance, and peace of Eledumare (Amen) 🎂 🎂🎂🎂🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@baysfilm:

"Happy birthday the Ooni of Ile ife Long life with more wisdom."

@reedah_lola:

"Wow magnificent."

@olawunmidawodu:

"Happy Birthday Ooni."

@soft_millionaire:

"Wow thought it was a sit🙌."

Tinubu sends words to Ooni

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu joined Nigerians and the global Yoruba community in celebrating the Ooni of Ife’s 50th birthday.

Tinubu commended Ooni Ogunwusi for his sense of duty and influence as a unifying figure and co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers.

The President also highlighted Ooni’s commitment to empowering women and youth through education and entrepreneurship.

