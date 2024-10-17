With petrol prices soaring to between N1,030 and N1,300, Senator Dino Melaye has bemoaned the present situation in Nigeria

According to a recent statistics from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), importation of cars dropped by an alarming 45%

Many people, including Melaye, have linked the drop in purchasing power to the disturbing economic hardship plaguing the country

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state, has lamented the rising price of fuel in Nigeria.

Melaye expressed concern that most Nigerians cannot afford to acquire luxury assets because the economic situation has worsened under the Bola Tinubu administration.

Legit.ng reports that fuel which previously sold for N897 in Abuja, the nation’s capital, currently sells for N1,030.

In Lagos, the product which previously sold for N885 per litre is currently sold at N998.

Amid the hike and its attendant impact on the citizens, Melaye took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his feelings.

On his page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain posted a receipt of a Peugeot 504 bought for N1,080 in 1977.

He wrote:

"Money for a car can no longer buy 1 litre of petrol."

Following Melaye's social media update, several netizens reacted to the post.

Legit.ng captures some comments. Check them out below:

@X_apprendre wrote:

"That's heartbreaking."

@Snowp8888 commented:

"Honestly this one loud."

Olorunyomi Ayodeji said:

"Sire my father has once said I didn't believe. But as I see this receipts na true shall. Na waooooooo."

Femi Emmanuel Emodamori wrote:

"The irony is that some of our fathers couldn't afford it then. But today, despite the cost, we have littered our compounds with all kinds of posh cars – which don't make sense to some other 'jealous' but sensible persons. Isn't our God a great God?"

Tinubu’s aide proffers solution to fuel hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, said travelling from Abuja to Lagos with compressed natural gas (CNG) would cost N10,000.

Dada said CNG is a safer, cheaper, and cleaner source of energy compared to fuel.

