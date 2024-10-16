Adejumo Lateef, one of the Yoruba Nation agitators, who allegedly invaded the premises of the Oyo state government has been reported dead

The Nigeria Correctional Services made this revelation during a court hearing in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, October 16

Lateef was the 18th defendant among 27 facing charges of conspiracy and treason, in connection to the April 2024 invasion of the Oyo government secretariat in an attempt to declare the Yoruba Nation (Oodua Republic)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A member of the Yoruba Nation agitator has reportedly died in custody. Officials of Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) told the court when the suspects were arraigned on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Yoruba Nation agitator passes away during trial in Ibadan. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Federal High Court Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Yoruba Nation agitators: Who is the Adejumo Lateef?

The deceased, identified as Adejumo Lateef, was the 18th defendant in a suit between the state government and the accused persons under the aegis of Yoruba Nation Agitators.

The Nation reports that the suspects are facing trial for invading the Oyo state government secretariat on April 13, 2024, allegedly to declare the sovereign Republic of Yoruba Nation (Oodua Republic).

Oyo govt slams heavy charges on Yoruba Nation agitators

The case at the Fiat Court 3, Oyo State , Ring Road, Ibadan presided over by Justice K. B Olawoyin.

The defendants (1- 27) facing trial include: Adeyemo Peter, Adeyemo Joseph, Amos Oluwaseyi Ogundeji, Ayanwale Rofiat, Olalere Mathew and Ismaila Malomo Peter.

Others are: Fatoki Anthony, Murittala Abefe, Ismaila Adepoju, Fatunmbi Wasiu, Isaac Friday, Ayanwale Saburi, Adeola Elegbede, Ademola Adeniyi, Ogundeji Alabi, Ojo Olufemi, Ajani Ezekiel, Adejumo Lateef and Ayoola David.

The list also includes: Adesokan Hameed, Adesokan Hameed, Abiona Esther, Omoyajowo Funsho, Tola Olufemi, Oritola Alabi, Kayode Fakeye and Taiwo Titilayo.

The suspect were arraigned on five count charge bothering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful assembly, treasonable felony and treason.

When the matter came up in Court on Wednesday, the arrangement could not continue because majority of the defendants do not have legal representation.

In his ruling, the Judge, Justice Olawoyin adjourned the case to November 6, 8 and 13 for arraignment and hearing.

Read related articles here:

Sunday Igboho's petition: FG invites UK high commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the British high commissioner in Abuja has addressed concerns surrounding a petition submitted by Sunday Igboho at 10 Downing Street.

During a meeting with Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the high commissioner confirmed that the petition was received but not endorsed by the UK government.

The high commissioner added that the UK government maintains a policy of non-interference in the sovereign affairs of other nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng