Veteran Nollywood actor Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi, aka Bobo B, has been announced dead

The report reaching Legit.ng revealed the Yoruba actor was sick and admitted to UCH Ibadan, Oyo State

The news of the veteran actor's death was made public by Oyo state TAMPAN governor Yeye Bose Akinola

Popular Nollywood actor Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi, also known as Bobo B, has passed away in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Reports reaching Legit.ng disclosed that Olabiyi, who was supposed to be on a movie set in Oyo last month, couldn't make it to the movie location.

TAMPAN Oyo announces actor Ayobami Olabiyi's death. Credit: ayobamiolabiyi

Source: Instagram

It was later gathered that the veteran actor could not be available on set because he had fallen sick and was admitted to the University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan, Oyo. Olabiyi was said to be unable to speak or move.

Until his death, Olabiyi was the former governor of the association in Oyo state and its current national secretary.

Bose Akinola, the governor of Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Oyo state, made the announcement of his death public.

Her statement read:

"I have a directive of the Oyo state TAMPAN governor, her excellency Yeye Bose Akinola to announce the death of our TAMPAN National general secretary, Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi 'Bobo B. May God give his family adn the entire TAMPAN members globally the fortituede to bear the loss. Insha Allah, Amen."

Actor Big Larry is dead

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood mourned as it lost another of its own, Big Larry.

The sad news was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoke, also known as Stanley Ontop.

Taking to Instagram, he stated that the actor had died but did not give a breakdown of what caused the death.

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that a celebrity seer, identified as Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of Junior Pope and five others.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng