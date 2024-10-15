The Federal Government has issued a critical warning of heavy rainfall and potential flooding across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory from October 14 to 18th, 2024

Communities in flood-prone areas, particularly along Rivers Donga, Benue, and Ogun, are advised to evacuate due to rapidly rising water levels

The National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre has identified specific regions at high risk, urging immediate preparedness to prevent widespread damage and loss

In a grave forecast, the federal government has issued a warning for five days of heavy rainfall across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with potential for widespread flooding in affected regions.

This prediction, shared on Monday by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under the Federal Ministry of Environment, calls for immediate action from communities in flood-prone areas.

The forecast, covering October 14 to 18, 2024, identifies critical zones along Rivers Donga, Benue, and Ogun and urges residents to evacuate due to rising water levels.

22 states, including FCT to be affected

The centre indicated that the identified locations and their surroundings are likely to experience rainfall that could result in flooding from October 14 to 18th, 2024.

The states and locations affected include:

Osun State (Ede, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Osogbo)

Delta State (Escravos)

Cross River State (Ikom)

Anambra State (Onitsha)

Taraba State (Donga, Ibi, Wukari, Bandawa, Beli, Bolleri, Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gungun Bodel, Kambari, Kwata Kanawa, Lau, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Ngaruwa, Serti, Yorro)

Nasarawa State (Rukubi)

Kebbi State (Argungu, Birnin-Kebbi, Gwandu, Kalgo, Ribah, Sakaba, Yelwa)

Gombe State (Bajoga)

Katsina State (Bakori, Funtua)

Borno State (Biu, Briyel)

Kaduna State (Birnin-Gwari, Buruku, Kaduna, Jaji)

Niger State (Bida, Kontagora, Lapai, Lavun, Magama, Mashegu, Mokwa, New Bussa, Rijau, Sarkin Pawa, Suleja, Wushishi).

Yobe State (Dapchi)

Adamawa State (Demsa, Farkumo, Ganye, Gbajili, Jimeta, Mayo-Belwa, Mubi, Natubi, Numan, Song, Shelleng, Wuro Bokki)

Kogi State (Ibaji, Omala); Kwara State (Jebba, Kosubosu); Bauchi State (Kari, Tafawa Balewa, Kirfi); Plateau State (Shendam)

FCT (Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Bwari)

Kano State (Sumaila)

Oyo State (Kishi)

Sokoto State (Silame)

Zamfara State (Majara)

“Also, due to the rise in the water levels of Rivers Donga, Benue, and Ogun, communities on the flood plains of these rivers, as well as other flood plains, are advised to evacuate," the statement read.

