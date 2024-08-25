Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead the Yoruba National Day lecture at the University of Ibadan, discussing national unity and self-determination

The event will honour notable figures, including Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu and retired Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, with the Ori Olokun Odu’a Award

The lecture aims to address Nigeria's future, focusing on unity and the aspirations of the Yoruba nation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to lead a distinguished assembly of Southwest governors, prominent Yoruba leaders, and other key stakeholders at the Yoruba National Day lecture scheduled for Monday at the Prof. Wole Soyinka Lecture Theatre, University of Ibadan.

The event promises to be a significant gathering, bringing together influential figures from various sectors to discuss the future of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation's place within it.

Sanwo-Olu will discuss the way forward for the Yoruba community in Nigeria and diaspora. Image: FB/Babajide-Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who will chair the occasion, is slated to deliver a keynote lecture titled "National Unity and Agitation for Self-Determination: The Way Forward for Nigeria."

His address is expected to provide valuable insights into the current national discourse on unity and the growing calls for self-determination within the country.

The lecture will explore potential pathways for Nigeria to navigate its complex socio-political landscape while preserving its unity and addressing the aspirations of different ethnic groups.

Notable leaders to be honoured

A highlight of the event will be the conferment of the prestigious Ori Olokun Odu’a Award on several notable individuals who have made significant contributions to the Yoruba community and the nation at large.

Among the awardees are Ambassador (Dr.) Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, Chairman and Publisher of the Tribune titles; Dr. Abimbola Samuel Ladoke Akintola; Otunba (Senator) Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State; and Chief Bayo Adelabu, the current Minister of Power.

Retired CJN to be honoured

Other distinguished honorees include Hon. (Justice) Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, retired Chief Justice of Nigeria; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Senator Shehu Sani; and Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

These individuals, recognised for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields, will receive accolades for their enduring impact on the Yoruba nation and the country as a whole.

The event will also celebrate leaders from various sectors, including health, transportation, education, and entertainment.

Among those to be honoured are Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health; Engineer (Mrs.) Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA); and renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. Their contributions have significantly shaped both the Yoruba community and the broader Nigerian society.

Sanwo-Olu declares Yoruba week in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Lagos state government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had signed into law the approval of every last week of September as Yoruba Week.

The move was aimed at furthering steps towards promoting local culture and venerating heritage.

