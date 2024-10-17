Petroleum tanker and pipeline explosions have killed many people in different parts of the country

The tragic incident where many were burnt to death in a petrol tanker explosion in Majia town, Taura LGA of Jigawa state is another reminder of the menace of fuel scooping trend in the country.

Petrol tanker and pipeline explosions have claimed many lives across highways and communities in the country.

Many such incidents occurred while residents and passersby stormed the scene of a fallen fuel-laden tanker to scoop fuel with buckets, jerrycans, and other containers.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the timeline of how Nigerians have died scooping fuel from tankers and pipelines as reported by TheCable.

Jesse incident in Delta state

Over 1,000 persons lost their lives after a Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) pipeline conveying fuel exploded in Jesse community, in Ethiope West LGA of Delta state.

The tragic incident happened on October 17, 1998.

It was gathered that some residents were scooping spilled fuel into basins before the pipeline exploded.

Onicha-Amaiyi fire in Abia state

A pipeline explosion occurred at Onicha-Amaiyi village in Abia state killing more than 100 people on June 26, 2003.

The explosion happened while people were scooping fuel at the scene of the leaking pipeline.

Abule Egbe fire incident in Lagos

Over 200 people were burnt to death after a pipeline exploded in the Abule Egba area of Lagos state in December 2006.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred while the people while at the scene of the leak pipeline.

Odukpani explosion in Cross River

No fewer than 60 persons lost their lives during a petrol tanker explosion in Odukpani LGA in Cross River state on January 11, 2019,

Residents stormed the scene with large containers to scoop fuel after the tanker ended up in a ditch near the federal housing estate in Calabar.

Ahumbe explosion in Benue state

At least 50 people died during an explosion after they rushed to scoop petrol from a tanker that had tumbled in Ahumbe, Benue state.

The tanker explosion also injured over 100 on July 1, 2019.

Tinubu takes action as Jigawa tanker explosion.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took action after at least 140 people were killed and dozens wounded following a fuel tanker explosion in Jigawa state.

Legit.ng reports that the crash happened in the town of Majia in the northern state on Tuesday night, October 15.

Like President Tinubu, the vice president, Kashim Shettima, released a statement on the incident.

