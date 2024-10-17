NIPCO Gas Ltd.'s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Benin, Edo State, experienced an explosion on October 16, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the NIPCO filling station on Aduwawa, along the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

According to NIPCO's preliminary findings, the explosion was caused by a fake and substandard CNG cylinder installed in a vehicle. The cylinder, not designed for CNG, exploded after being filled with approximately 4 SCM of gas. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded, but two individuals sustained injuries.

The injured individuals, one with a leg injury and another with an eye injury, received immediate medical attention. One of them is scheduled for surgery at another facility, based on medical advice. NIPCO's management ensured that the victims received necessary care and treatment.

NIPCO reported the incident to the local police station, and authorities took custody of the fake cylinder pieces and the vehicle involved. The company emphasized the dangers of unauthorized CNG installations by unqualified technicians using non-compliant cylinders. To prevent future occurrences, NIPCO is cooperating with relevant authorities.

As a precaution, operations at the affected station have been temporarily suspended. NIPCO Gas Ltd. reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest safety standards, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its stakeholders. The company remains committed to providing safe and reliable infrastructure for the growth of CNG as an alternative automotive fuel in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng