A man reportedly suffering from mental health issues has allegedly set his grandmother ablaze in Jigawa state

Nura Mas’ud, aged 26, went to his family house with a petrol canister and poured it on his grandmother, aged 60

The spokesperson of the Jigawa state police command, DSP Lawan Adam, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details

A 26-year-old man, identified simply as Nura Mas’ud, based in Jigawa state, has been arrested by the police for allegedly setting his grandmother ablaze.

Jigawa police arrest man for setting grandma on fire. Image of police IGP for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Lawan Adam, confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement issued on Saturday, October 13, The Punch reported.

He said:

“On October 8, 2024, at about 1600hrs, the command was notified of a sad and regrettable incident that occurred in Mu’azu village, Dan Gwanki ward, Sule Tankarkar LG.

“That one Nura Mas’ud, 26 of Mu’azu village, Sule Tankarkar LGA, went to his family house with a petrol canister and poured it on his grandmother, Zuwaira Muhammad, 60 of the same address, and set her ablaze.

“The elderly woman eventually passed away while being admitted to a hospital as a result of the conflagration.”

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, he explained that the medical doctor on call certified her death and the corpse was released to relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

He noted that the suspect has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a discreet investigation.

“During the interrogation, the suspect admitted to committing the alleged offence against him,” the statement added.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, A.T. Abdullahi, had directed the SCID to thoroughly investigate the case and prosecute the perpetrator to serve as a deterrent to others.

Read related articles here:

Woman sets self ablaze in Jigawa

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a woman resident in Jigawa state has ended it all following an unresolved issue in her marriage.

The woman, aged 40, who reportedly suffered depression a few months after her husband divorced her, set herself on fire and was burnt beyond recognition.

DSP Lawan Shiisu, spokesperson of the Jigawa state police command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday and shared further details.

