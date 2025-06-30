A Nigerian lady said she applied for the UK's global talent endorsement and she got approved in less than one week

A lady is happy that she is about to move to the UK after applying for a visa and getting it swiftly.

According to the lady identified on X as Chisom Nwokwu, she applied for the UK global talent endorsement, and a response came swiftly.

The response Chisom received was a positive one as her visa was approved without much stress.

According to a post she made to celebrate the achievement on X, the approval for her global talent endorsement was granted in three working days.

She wrote that she is proud of herself and noted that she sees it as an opportunity to work harder.

Her words:

"My Global Talent application got accepted in 3 WORKING DAYS! I felt extremely proud of myself. The reward for hardwork and excellence is definitely more work and I’m pushing past my limits this year."

Chisom also posted the response she received from the Home Office. It reads:

"Please find below your endorsement decision letter relating to your application for Global Talent Endorsement. Please note that you will not receive a separate letter. You need to use this letter when applying for the stage 2 visa."

What is UK global talent endorsement?

A global talent endorsement is a document that enables talented people to apply for a global talent visa to live and work in the UK.

According to the UK government website:

"You can apply for the Global Talent visa at the same time as you apply for endorsement, or after you have the endorsement confirmed.

"If your application for endorsement is successful you’ll receive an email from the Home Office with a copy of your endorsement letter. You’ll need these for your visa application. You must apply for your visa within 3 months of receiving your letter of endorsement from the Home Office. You will not automatically get a visa if you’ve been endorsed."

To qualify for a global talent endorsement in the tech space for instance, one must prove that they have exceptional talents.

The website states:

"Exceptional promise applicants are likely to have less than 5 years of experience in technology, but can have had a longer career in another type of work. You must be able to prove your potential to be a leader through your skills and achievements."

