A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after meeting popular content creator Asherkine in person for the first time

According to the lady, she had desired to meet the ace content creator since seven months ago and she felt glad that her dream finally came true

Massive reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to share in her joy

A Nigerian lady's happiness knew no bounds when she finally met content creator Asherkine in person.

She had been eagerly anticipating the meeting for seven months, and her joy was overwhelming when it finally happened.

Lady meets Asherkine in person after praying to spend one day with him. Photo credit: @meet_simii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady freezes after meeting Asherkine

The lady, known as @meet_simii on TikTok, shared a video of the moment she met Asherkine and got so nervous.

Despite having fantasised about the encounter for months, she still 'froze' and struggled to find her voice.

According to her, she had expressed her desire to meet Asherkine seven months ago and spend a day with him.

She even joked about telling him to give her five minutes to pick whatever she wanted from the supermarket.

"I want to meet Asherkine. I just want to spend a day with him. Then he'll tell me I have five minutes to pick whatever I want from the supermarket. I don't want 50 seconds," she said months ago.

Lady's unexpected reaction to meeting Asherkine trends online. Photo credit: Asherkine/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

However, when she finally met him, she found herself too shy to speak and prayed for another encounter.

She said:

"Finally met Asherkine after 7 months of manifesting. Guys after 7 months, I finally met Asherkine in person. I can't even believe that that happened. I got so shy and I froze and could not say anything. After making mouth for so long that when I meet Asherkine, I'm going to tell him everything. But Asher if you ever see this video, I hope I see you in person again and we hope to spend a day together."

"Guys after 7 months, I finally met Asherkine in person. I can't even believe that that happened. I got so shy and I froze and could not say anything. After making mouth for so long that when I meet Asherkine, I'm going to tell him everything. But Asher if you ever see this video, I hope I see you in person again and we hope to spend a day together."

Reactions as lady meets Asherkine

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@tyems said:

"I hope he sees this video pleas hold his shirt next time."

@Trexie said:

"Power of both manifesting and putting in the work."

@hannysmasaofabuja reacted:

'I’m so sure I’m never going to meet him because I am always at home or my kitchen."

@black diamond said:

"Hello May Allah reward you greatly for all your kindness."

@M.A’s Dump said:

"Asherkine make my friend’s wish come to pass."

@Onyeka said:

"U wan steal am for a whole day?? Fear God Nwa a."

@Your Fairy Godmother said:

"As far as your eyes can see."

@OMALICHA Amy said:

"Asherkine our list is very small."

@Pwetty said:

"Chai I made sure I watch it from the beginning to the end. Asherkine I won't let you rest o please come to Zee Excellent Comprehensive High Schools at Atan Ota, Ogun state. Pleaseee."

@QuincyAbel said:

"Asherkine giving ladies more reason why they shouldn’t settle for less I pray God blesses my man, so he can also treat me as his Queen that I am."

@Sophia said:

"Dear Asherkine, we don’t bite in Unizik ooo, we are so calm, polite, and we won’t even pick much. Just come."

@MiRah reacted:

"I was so happy for her to the extent I didn't notice when I started crying. God when."

@Annabel Class cruise captain added:

"This is beautiful to watch. Asherkine, please teachers dey here please visit primary schools and bless us sir. Thank you as you consider us too. Hungry wan finish us oooo. It doesn't even have to be me. Please just come and bless the teachers. thank you in advance."

See the post below:

Man speaks on Asherkine's source of wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man spoke up about the recent controversy surrounding a popular content creator, Asherkine.

The ace content creator became the topic of discussion after posting a video of himself spending millions of naira on a random girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng