An armed secessionist group bombed the Umunze Police Station in the early hours of Monday, September 16

The gunmen were attempting to enforce the Monday sit-at-home order when they killed two policemen during a gunbattle

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, provided more details about the tragic incident

Umunze, Anambra state - Gunmen killed two policemen after setting the Umunze Police Station ablaze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the police facility with improvised explosives as fire gutted a part of the station on Monday, September 16.

As reported by Daily Trust, the assailants killed two policemen on duty during gun battle.

The police operatives attempted to resist the gunmen who stormed the station, shooting continuously.

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the corpse of the dead policemen had been deported at a morgue.

He said the joint security forces recovered five unexploded improvised explosives from the armed secessionist group responsible for the attack.

Ikenga said joint security forces, including the police, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, civil defence, and other agencies, are going after the gunmen.

The gunmen were attempting to enforce the Monday sit-at-home order when they clashed with security personnel, The Nation reports.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment to reinforce and reassess security deployment.

“The suspected Armed Proscribed Group invaded the Police Facility with improvised explosives, shooting sporadically and fire caught part of the Station.

“Unfortunately, two of the Police Operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue”.

Gunshots in Imo as police battle gunmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three gunmen were killed as police operatives fiercely repelled an attack on Umuakah divisional headquarters, Njaba local government area (LGA) of Imo state on Sunday, September 15.

Several exhibits were recovered from the gunmen, Imo police command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, disclosed in a statement on Monday, September 16.

According to Okoye, the gunmen, arriving in three vehicles, launched a violent assault on the headquarters with sporadic gunfire

