Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho Submits Petition to UK Prime Minister, Photos Trend
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
London, United Kingdom - Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has submitted a petition to Sir Keir Starmer, the UK prime minister (PM).
As reported on Sunday, October 13, by Vanguard newspaper, Igboho submitted the petition for UK authorities to consider the creation of a Yoruba Nation.
Igboho was said to have submitted the petition on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement.
Pictures showing Igboho submitting the petition are trending on X (formerly Twitter).
See some photos below:
Igboho's movement is seeking Starmer's immediate intervention for separatists to set up a country that will be predominantly owned by indigenous Yoruba people.
Some separatists who followed Igboho to submit the petition include Fatai Ogunribido, the vice-president of Ifeladun Apapo; and Paul Odebiyi, a top member of the Yoruba Nation movement.
Hailed as a hero by his supporters, "Igboho" is seen as a dangerous rabble-rouser by his critics who accused him of inciting ethnic hatred.
The 52-year-old first achieved some national notoriety in October 2020 when he used the country's independence day to call for the creation of an independent Yoruba republic, although he was widely ridiculed for the idea at the time.
He has gone on to garner support from Nigerians, especially those living in the diaspora.
Read more on Sunday Igboho
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.