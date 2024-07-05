UK Election: Keir Starmer Officially Becomes Prime Minister
- Keir Starmer has officially become the UK's Prime Minister after after ceremonial “kissing of hands'' with King Charles III
- Starmer becomes U.K. PM after his Labour Party on Thursday, July 4, won a huge majority in the general election, after more than a decade in opposition
- The Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party after Labour's landslide victory
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Emerging reports on Friday, July 5, disclosed that Keir Starmer has officially become the UK's new prime minister after a meeting with the King, Charles III.
Keir Starmer appointed by King as UK PM
As reported by Sky News, the Labour leader had his meeting in Buckingham Palace after Rishi Sunak stepped down following the worst ever general election result for the Conservatives.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Legit.ng reported that Labour won the election on Thursday, July 4, with a huge parliamentary majority of 174, following a collapse in support for the Conservatives.
As reported by The Telegraph that Rishi Sunak made a statement on Downing Street on Friday morning, in which he announced his resignation as Prime Minister and stepped down as party leader.
He then travelled to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, to formally tender his resignation.
Starmer takes over from Sunak officially
Starmer now takes over as the first Labour prime minister in 14 years - and the seventh Labour prime minister ever.
Following the meeting, the King's spokesman said the King requested that Starmer formed a new administration.
"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury," he said.
Starmer will now be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Prime Minister of the UK, has conceded defeat in the general election held on Thursday, July 4.
In a statement, Sunak acknowledged the poll results, which saw the Labour Party win a majority of seats in the House of Commons.
Sunak took responsibility for the Conservative Party's loss, saying, "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, and I take responsibility for the loss."
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.