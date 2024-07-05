Keir Starmer has officially become the UK's Prime Minister after after ceremonial “kissing of hands'' with King Charles III

Starmer becomes U.K. PM after his Labour Party on Thursday, July 4, won a huge majority in the general election, after more than a decade in opposition

The Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party after Labour's landslide victory

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Emerging reports on Friday, July 5, disclosed that Keir Starmer has officially become the UK's new prime minister after a meeting with the King, Charles III.

The King welcomed Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo credit: Keir Starmer, PA

Source: Facebook

Keir Starmer appointed by King as UK PM

As reported by Sky News, the Labour leader had his meeting in Buckingham Palace after Rishi Sunak stepped down following the worst ever general election result for the Conservatives.

Legit.ng reported that Labour won the election on Thursday, July 4, with a huge parliamentary majority of 174, following a collapse in support for the Conservatives.

As reported by The Telegraph that Rishi Sunak made a statement on Downing Street on Friday morning, in which he announced his resignation as Prime Minister and stepped down as party leader.

He then travelled to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, to formally tender his resignation.

Starmer takes over from Sunak officially

Starmer now takes over as the first Labour prime minister in 14 years - and the seventh Labour prime minister ever.

Following the meeting, the King's spokesman said the King requested that Starmer formed a new administration.

"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury," he said.

Starmer will now be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Prime Minister of the UK, has conceded defeat in the general election held on Thursday, July 4.

In a statement, Sunak acknowledged the poll results, which saw the Labour Party win a majority of seats in the House of Commons.

Sunak took responsibility for the Conservative Party's loss, saying, "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, and I take responsibility for the loss."

Source: Legit.ng