Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday, expressed his condolences to Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the NNPCL, following the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Fatima

The VP attended the funeral prayers for Fatima at the Annur Mosque in Abuja and prayed for the grieving family

Shettima shared photos of his visit to the funeral in Abuja on his social media pages on Friday

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has consoled the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Fatima.

Shettima, who attended the funeral prayers at the Annur Mosque in Abuja on Friday, October 11, prayed for the peaceful repose of Fatima’s soul and asked God to grant the Kyari family the strength to bear the loss.

This was made known in a statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, on Friday.

Shettima also confirmed the visit in a post shared on his Facebook page and X page, accompanied by pictures.

The VP wrote:

“Today, I condoled with the family of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, over the loss of his daughter, Fatima Kyari.

"Aged 25, the late Fatima passed away on Friday.

"I prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Fatima and asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful exit of their daughter, who was in her prime.”

The Punch and The Guardian confirmed the development in their publication on Friday.

