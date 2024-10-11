NNPCL Chief Kyari Thrown Into Mourning As 25-Year-Old Daughter Dies, Vice President Shettima Reacts
- Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday, expressed his condolences to Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the NNPCL, following the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Fatima
- The VP attended the funeral prayers for Fatima at the Annur Mosque in Abuja and prayed for the grieving family
- Shettima shared photos of his visit to the funeral in Abuja on his social media pages on Friday
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has consoled the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Fatima.
Shettima, who attended the funeral prayers at the Annur Mosque in Abuja on Friday, October 11, prayed for the peaceful repose of Fatima’s soul and asked God to grant the Kyari family the strength to bear the loss.
This was made known in a statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, on Friday.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Shettima also confirmed the visit in a post shared on his Facebook page and X page, accompanied by pictures.
The VP wrote:
“Today, I condoled with the family of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, over the loss of his daughter, Fatima Kyari.
"Aged 25, the late Fatima passed away on Friday.
"I prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Fatima and asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful exit of their daughter, who was in her prime.”
The Punch and The Guardian confirmed the development in their publication on Friday.
Fuel price hike: Shehu Sani tells Tinubu what to do, insists “Sacrifices should not fall on the poor”
Read related articles here:
- Prince of Zazzau dies in tragic auto crash
- Huge tragedy, tears as prominent first-class northern emir dies
- Tears as first class Nigerian monarch of northern extraction, Danyaya, dies
VP Shettima visits ex minister who lost her only son
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima paid a condolence visit to the former Minister of Women Affairs following the tragic death of her son
Shettima expressed deep shock over the loss, acknowledging Richard's promising future and contributions to Nigeria's development
Accompanied by Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, the Vice President offered prayers for the peaceful repose of Richard's soul during the visit to the family's Abuja residence
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.