Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Tinubu, senators, and state governors to take urgent action and address the challenges facing the people

Sani and other Christian leaders urged President Tinubu to make sacrifices to move Nigeria forward following the current economic hardship

Sani spoke in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 9, as the NNPC announced a new price of petrol throwing the nation and its people into a frenzy

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Leaders from the Nigerian Baptist Conference, including Senator Shehu Sani, have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the interest of the masses.

They made this call amid rising petrol prices and the hardship, occasioned by President Tinubu's economic reforms.

Shehu Sani sends message to Tinubu over fuel price hike, economic hardship. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that filling stations operated by the NNPC Limited raised the pump price of fuel to 1,030 per litre in Abuja from N897 per litre.

Speaking at the 64th Baptist Ministers Conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 9, Sani and the former Kaduna state Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, highlighted the severe impact of fuel price hikes on Nigerians’ daily lives.

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, acknowledged the widespread suffering caused by economic reforms.

As reported by Vanguard, he stressed that while transformation comes with sacrifices, it should not be borne solely by the poor, urging leaders in power to set an example by making personal sacrifices.

“We are a nation of 224 million people, and we cannot ignore the serious economic challenges facing the masses. The President, Ministers, Governors, Senators, and those in authority must lead by making sacrifices to move the nation forward,” Sani emphasized.

Rev. Israel Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Conference and Rev. Joseph Hayab, former CAN Chairman, echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to manage the pace of economic reforms to ease the burden on citizens.

Read more here:

Fuel price hike: Nigerians send message to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fuel prices have increased again at NNPC Limited filling stations across the country as the federal government takes a bold step towards full deregulation

In Abuja, motorists buy fuel as high as N1,030 per litre, while it is slightly cheaper in Lagos at N998 per litre.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the latest price adjustment, which is the third in 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng