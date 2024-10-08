JUST IN: Tragedy in Northern Nigeria As Prince of Zazzau Dies in Tragic Auto Crash, Details Emerge
- A Prince of Zazzau, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, tragically passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2024
- Zazzau Emirate confirmed the development via a terse statement on same Tuesday and noted that the deceased died in a tragic road accident in Kaduna state
- The deceased, who held the traditional title of Dan Isan Zazzau, was the son of the immediate past Emir of Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Tragedy struck on Tuesday, October 8, as a prince of Zazzau and son of the immediate past Emir died in an auto crash.
As reported by Daily Trust, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, who is also the Dan Isan Zazzau, lost his life in the road accident along Kaduna-Abuja express way, on Tuesday afternoon.
Untill his death, late Umar Shehu Idris was the Assistant Secretary to the Zazzau Emirate Council.
He died at the age of 41, leaving behind two wives, two children.
Confirming the death, Mallam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate, said his remains would be buried in due time.
Further confirming the unfortunate development, Zazzau Emirate tweeted:
"INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIR RAJI'UN!!!
"IT is with heavy heart but with total submissions to the will of Allah SWT, Zazzau Emirate announces the death of ALHAJI UMAR SHEHU IDRIS, Dan Isan Zazzau.
"His death occurred this afternoon in a road accident along Kaduna Abuja Road."
Sadly, his biological mother, who was the spouse of the late Emir Dr. Shehu Idris and the mother-in-law of the current Emir, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, passed away just 39 days prior.
Read related articles here:
- Huge tragedy, tears as prominent first-class northern emir dies
- Tears as first class Nigerian monarch of northern extraction, Danyaya, dies, photo emerges
- Tears as Buhari’s former minister loses brother
Ex-minister's only son dies at 42 in Abuja hospital
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Richard Adamu Tallen, the only son of former minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, passed away at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja.
The cause of his death remains unknown, but he was placed on oxygen in the ICU on the night of Friday, October 4, 2024.
Richard, a 42-year-old computer science graduate, was survived by his wife and three children.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.