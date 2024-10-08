A Prince of Zazzau, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, tragically passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Zazzau Emirate confirmed the development via a terse statement on same Tuesday and noted that the deceased died in a tragic road accident in Kaduna state

The deceased, who held the traditional title of Dan Isan Zazzau, was the son of the immediate past Emir of Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris

Tragedy struck on Tuesday, October 8, as a prince of Zazzau and son of the immediate past Emir died in an auto crash.

As reported by Daily Trust, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, who is also the Dan Isan Zazzau, lost his life in the road accident along Kaduna-Abuja express way, on Tuesday afternoon.

Untill his death, late Umar Shehu Idris was the Assistant Secretary to the Zazzau Emirate Council.

He died at the age of 41, leaving behind two wives, two children.

Confirming the death, Mallam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate, said his remains would be buried in due time.

Further confirming the unfortunate development, Zazzau Emirate tweeted:

"INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIR RAJI'UN!!!

"IT is with heavy heart but with total submissions to the will of Allah SWT, Zazzau Emirate announces the death of ALHAJI UMAR SHEHU IDRIS, Dan Isan Zazzau.

"His death occurred this afternoon in a road accident along Kaduna Abuja Road."

Sadly, his biological mother, who was the spouse of the late Emir Dr. Shehu Idris and the mother-in-law of the current Emir, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, passed away just 39 days prior.

