Vice President Kashim Shettima made a personal condolence visit yesterday to the home of Mrs. Pauline Tallen, former Minister of Women Affairs, following the death of her son, Richard Adamu. The Vice President expressed his sorrow at the passing of the young man, whose life was cut short.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shettima said, “Yesterday, I paid a condolence visit to the former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, over the death of her son, Richard Adamu.”

Kashim Shettima visits ex miníster who lost son Accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Shettima visited the family's residence in Abuja, offering his personal support to Tallen and her loved ones during this painful period. The Vice President further reflected on the tragedy, acknowledging the deep sense of loss felt by those who knew the late Richard. “I learned of the death of the late Minister's son with shock. He had such a bright future and was contributing to the development of Nigeria, and I pray for the peaceful repose of the late Richard's soul,” Shettima wrote. The Vice President’s message shows the significance of Richard Adamu’s life and the grief shared by those close to him. His visit to Tallen’s home was a somber reminder of the profound personal losses that touch even the most public of figures.

Ex-Minister's only son dies at 42 in Abuja hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Richard Adamu Tallen, the only son of the immediate past minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has passed away. Richard died in the early hours of Sunday, October 6, 2024 at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, the family confirmed in a statement. The exact cause of his death remains unknown as of the time of filing this report. However, it was reported that Richard had been placed on oxygen in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday night.

