The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the required documents to access subsidized 50kg bags of rice for N40,000, aiming to alleviate the food crisis

Citizens must present their National Identification Number (NIN), an ID card, and an ATM card for registration and payment, followed by a verification process

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, emphasized measures to prevent fraud and ensure transparency in the distribution process

As Nigerians grapple with severe hunger, the Federal Government has announced the necessary documents needed to access the subsidized price of N40,000 for a 50kg bag of milled rice.

This initiative aims to alleviate the food crisis and ensure that essential staples are available to those in need.

FG anounces requirements for subsidized N40,000 50kg bags of Rice. Photo credit: X/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

To obtain the rice, citizens must present several documents, including their National Identification Number (NIN), an ID card, and an ATM card for registration and payment.

After completing these steps, beneficiaries will need to clear a separate verification process by government officials before receiving their rice. In Abuja, individuals should go to the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) with the required documents.

Once documentation and payment are complete, they will proceed to the Central Business Area beside the First Bank Branch by NNPC Towers to collect their 50kg bag of milled rice.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, addressed the potential challenges of distributing such a critical staple during this difficult period.

FG details measures to access subsidized Rice

He stated, “The Federal Government is aware of the potential challenges associated with the sales of an important staple such as rice, and has deployed a multi-disciplinary machinery of government to ensure the transparency, wider reach, and success of this exercise.”

Kyari emphasized measures to prevent fraud, including limiting distribution to one bag of rice per person and verifying beneficiaries through identification methods like the NIN and phone numbers.

He expressed optimism that the injection of 30,000 metric tons (1,000 trucks of 30 metric tons each) of rice into Nigeria’s food supply will significantly reduce rice prices and benefit other closely related food items.

The rice will be distributed to states across the country to ensure equal access, but beneficiaries must have the required documents before making a purchase. This initiative is part of the Federal Government's broader effort to address food insecurity and support vulnerable populations during these challenging times.

FG commences sale of 50kg rice for N40,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has started selling 50 kg of rice for ₦40,000 in Abeokuta, Ogun State's state capital.

The sale is a component of the government's efforts to address the socioeconomic issues that have arisen after the Federal Government stopped subsidizing petroleum products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng