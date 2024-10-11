The National Assembly has proposed a new law to mandate banks and other financial institutions to require a tax to open or operate bank accounts

The law, if passed, will make it mandatory for Nigerians to register for tax IDs before owning or operating bank accounts

It prescribes an N50,000 penalty in the first month for failing to do so and a subsequent fine of N25,000 monthly

Members of the National Assembly have proposed a new bill to mandate individuals in banking, insurance, stock-broking, and other financial institutions to provide a Tax Identification Number as a prerequisite for opening a new account or operating an existing one.

The aims to enhance tax compliance and improve the country’s revenue collection process.

The new bill is to boost revenue collection

Punch reports that the bill disclosed that a person engaged in banking, insurance, stock-broking, or other financial services in Nigeria should require a tax ID to open a new or operate an existing account.

The requirement is part of a bigger plan to ensure that all individuals and entities participating in financial activities are registered for tax purposes.

It also outlines that any non-resident person providing taxable goods or services to any individual in Nigeria or deriving income from the country must register for tax purposes and obtain an ID.

However, non-resident persons who derive only passive income from investments in Nigeria will not be asked to register but must provide relevant information as the tax authority prescribes.

The new bill prescribes punishment

The proposed law also empowers the relevant tax agencies to automatically register and issue a Tax ID to persons who should apply but fail to do so.

In such cases, the tax authority will promptly notify the individual of their registration and the issuance of the tax ID.

Failure to comply with the stated requirements may result in administrative penalties.

It says a taxable person who fails to register for tax will incur an N50,000 penalty in the first month of non-compliance and N25,000 subsequently.

