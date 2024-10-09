Army General Detained for ‘Stealing Palliative Rice, Military Equipment’ in Kano
- A top official of the Nigerian Army, M.A. Sadiq, has been reportedly detained over a series of allegations
- The Nigerian Army disclosed that it is probing General Sadiq, former commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano, over alleged diversion of rice and other offences
- Defence Headquarters said it gave the rice to the brigades nationwide for distribution to soldiers as a palliative but Sadiq allegedly refused to share it with his men in Kano state
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Nigerian Army said it has detained M.A. Sadiq, former commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano state, over allegations of theft and mismanagement of palliatives.
According to reports released on Wednesday, October 9, General Sadiq allegedly diverted rice palliatives from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) intended for soldiers under his command.
The Cable reported that Sadiq is also accused of stealing official military equipment, including a MIKANO heavy-duty generator from the Military Training Camp in Falgore, Kano state.
He has since been relieved of his duties and replaced by A.M. Tukur, the former registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).
Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.
Nwachukwu added that investigations into the allegations are ongoing, and appropriate administrative actions will be taken based on the findings, SaharaReporters confirmed.
“The Nigerian Army has been inundated with media reports concerning the former Commander of the 3 Brigade, Brigadier General M.A. Sadiq, who is currently under military investigation for administrative discrepancies during his tenure,” he said.
Read more about Army here:
- Military dismisses seaman detained for 6 years, gives reason
- Nigerian army reacts to alleged resignation of COAS
- Armed Forces games: Nigerian Army emerges overall winner
Female soldier discharged for accusing superior of alleged maltreatment
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army dismissed a female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, who accused her superior, Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment.
Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the investigation concluded showed that Colonel I.B Abdulkareem did not commit the offence.
Nwachukwu said Ogunleye’s “behavior, both online and offline, raised questions about her worsening mental health.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.