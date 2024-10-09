A top official of the Nigerian Army, M.A. Sadiq, has been reportedly detained over a series of allegations

The Nigerian Army disclosed that it is probing General Sadiq, former commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano, over alleged diversion of rice and other offences

Defence Headquarters said it gave the rice to the brigades nationwide for distribution to soldiers as a palliative but Sadiq allegedly refused to share it with his men in Kano state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigerian Army said it has detained M.A. Sadiq, former commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano state, over allegations of theft and mismanagement of palliatives.

Army probes general for alleged diversion of rice. Image of army officials for illustration purposes. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

According to reports released on Wednesday, October 9, General Sadiq allegedly diverted rice palliatives from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) intended for soldiers under his command.

The Cable reported that Sadiq is also accused of stealing official military equipment, including a MIKANO heavy-duty generator from the Military Training Camp in Falgore, Kano state.

He has since been relieved of his duties and replaced by A.M. Tukur, the former registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Nwachukwu added that investigations into the allegations are ongoing, and appropriate administrative actions will be taken based on the findings, SaharaReporters confirmed.

“The Nigerian Army has been inundated with media reports concerning the former Commander of the 3 Brigade, Brigadier General M.A. Sadiq, who is currently under military investigation for administrative discrepancies during his tenure,” he said.

Read more about Army here:

Female soldier discharged for accusing superior of alleged maltreatment

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army dismissed a female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, who accused her superior, Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment.

Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the investigation concluded showed that Colonel I.B Abdulkareem did not commit the offence.

Nwachukwu said Ogunleye’s “behavior, both online and offline, raised questions about her worsening mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng