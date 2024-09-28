Armed Forces Games: Jubilation As Nigerian Army Sweeps 172 Gold Medals, Emerges Overall Winner
- The Armed Forces Games not only showcased athletic talent but the importance of teamwork and unity among the Nigerian Military
- The Nigerian Army emerged victorious in this year's edition of the competition held in Kaduna state, securing a total of 172 gold medals and 264 medals overall; The Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy emerged second and third
- Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the importance of sports in promoting both physical and mental well-being of soldiers
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Nigerian Army emerged as the overall champion at the Armed Forces Games 2024, clinching 172 gold medals at the event held in Kaduna state.
The Army’s total haul reached 264 medals, including 60 silver and 32 bronze.
The Nigerian Air Force finished second with 187 medals—33 gold, 103 silver, and 51 bronze—while the Nigerian Navy secured third place with 18 gold, 43 silver, and 68 bronze medals, making a total of 129.
Over 1,600 athletes from the Army, Air Force, and Navy participated in the sporting event " Enhancing Military Professionalism through Sports.”
As reported by the Cable, the competition is in preparation for the Africa Military Games scheduled to be held in Abuja in November, 2024, .
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff, commended the athletes for their dedication, determination, and sportsmanship.
He said the competition is essential to the physical and mental well-being of the soldiers.
“This event has brought together the finest men and women of our armed forces, showcasing not just your physical prowess but the spirit of unity, discipline, and camaraderie that defines the Nigerian military,” he said.
The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Source: Legit.ng
