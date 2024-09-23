The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports claiming that Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army Staff, has resigned from his position

The defence headquarters quashed an online report alleging that Lagbaja had submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Top army official, Major-general Onyema Nwachukwu, labelled the report as “fake news” and urged the general public to disregard it

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army on Monday, September 23, refuted claims circulating online that Taoreed Lagbaja, has resigned as Nigeria's chief of army staff (COAS).

An online report suggested that Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Furthermore, the report claimed that the supposed resignation had caused confusion within the military hierarchy.

But reacting, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, dismissed the claims as “fake news.”

The Punch quoted Nwachukwu as saying:

“It is fake news; please disregard it.”

Meanwhile, Lagbaja has reassured Nigerians that the military would soon surmount the prevailing security challenges facing the country.

The security official said the army was on the path to victory against insecurity in the country.

According to him, the reassurance was based on the security briefings he received from different army formations and commands across the country.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria has been battling security challenges on multiple fronts.

When President Tinubu was elected in 2023, he promised to protect citizens from terrorists and criminals. But a year on, some parts of the country are still unstable.

Army responds to calls for military rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagbaja reaffirmed that the military would not allow itself to be manipulated by certain interest groups to undermine democratic governance in the country.

Lagbaja pointed out that calls for a military takeover were primarily coming from young Nigerians who had never lived through the extensive era of such rule in Nigeria.

