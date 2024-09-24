The Nigerian Army has taken against a female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, who accused her superior, Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment

Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the investigation concluded showed that Colonel I.B Abdulkareem did not commit the offence

Nwachukwu said Ogunleye’s “behavior, both online and offline, raised questions about her worsening mental health

FCT, Abuja - A female soldier identified as Private Ruth Ogunleye, has been discharged from service after she accused a senior officer, Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment.

Ogunleye via her TikTok page, @Ogunleyeruthsavage1, accused Abdulkareem of repeated sexual harassment, injecting her against her will and confining her to a psychiatric hospital for several months.

As reported by The Punch, in the January 204 post, Ogunleye also mentioned Colonel G.S Ogor, and Brigadier General I.B. as making her life unbearable.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said Ogunleye was discharged from service after an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies, and evidence.

Nwachukwu made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, September 24.

He added that Ogunleye’s “behavior, both online and offline, raised questions about her worsening mental health and emotional stability,” Daily Trust reports.

The army spokesperson said:

“It is crucial to assert that the Nigerian Army, in its bid to ensure justice and transparency, conducted an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies, and evidence presented.

“The investigation concluded that Colonel I.B Abdulkareem did not commit the offence of sexual harassment as alleged by ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye. The findings were definitive and based on an objective evaluation of the available information.”

