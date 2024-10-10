Soldiers Fatally Stab Policeman for Enforcing Traffic Rules in Lagos
- In a shocking incident, soldiers from the Ojo Cantonment Barracks killed a policeman, Saka Ganiyu, after he stopped a colleague driving against traffic in Lagos
- The altercation escalated when the soldier called for backup, leading to a fatal attack on the policemen
- This tragic event highlights the ongoing tension between military and police forces in the state
In a tragic incident that underscores the volatile relationship between law enforcement and military personnel in Lagos, soldiers from the Ojo Cantonment Barracks have reportedly killed a policeman, Saka Ganiyu, after he stopped a colleague driving against traffic.
The incident occurred around Volks Bus Stop, along the Ojo Iyana Iba Road area.
According to PUNCH Online, the soldier, who was not in uniform and driving an unregistered T4 Volkswagen commercial bus, was halted by policemen on duty.
This led to an altercation, during which the soldier called for backup from his barracks. A group of soldiers then emerged and attacked the policemen.
A document detailing the attack revealed that Ganiyu sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
Despite efforts to save him, Ganiyu succumbed to his injuries. His body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
The document further stated, “Meanwhile, the Commander 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment, has been contacted and the erring soldier was taken into custody at their base.”
Efforts to identify the soldier involved are ongoing, with homicide detectives launching a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the fallen policeman.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin, has not responded to calls or messages regarding the incident.
Tragic explosion: One feared dead, several injured as improvised device detonates at Sapele dumpsite
When reached for comment, the spokesperson for the 81 Division Nigerian Army, Olabisi Ayeni, said, “Let me do my findings and get back to you.” As of the time of this report, Ayeni had not provided further information.
