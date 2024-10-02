Naval rating, Seaman Haruna Abbas, has been dismissed after being illegally detained for nearly six years

The military said ex-Seaman Haruna was discharged following his conviction on three counts of disobedience, resistance to arrest, and offenses relating to public service property

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau confirmed this development in a statement on Wednesday, October 2, and shared further details

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has announced the dismissal of a naval rating, Seaman Haruna Abbas, who was reportedly detained for about six years.

Brig-Gen. Tukur Ismaila Gusau, Defence Spokesperson confirmed the development on Wednesday. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters HQ

Why ex-Seaman Abbas was dismissed

Daily Trust reported that Haruna’s dismissal came on the heels of his wife, Hussaina Iliya, who claimed on a popular radio station in Abuja that her husband was detained unjustly by the military, since 2018, over attempt to disarm him.

After Iliya’s claim went viral, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and Minister of State for Defence, , ordered an investigation into the matter.

Giving an update during a press briefing at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, the Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, disclosed that Haruna had been dismissed from the military.

Gusau, a Brigadier-General, said Abbas was dismissed after the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, ratified the judgement of the court martial instituted by the DHQ on September 19, 2024.

The senior military officer said that Abbas was arraigned before a court-martial on three charges bordering on disobedience to orders, resisting arrest and destruction of service property.

He noted that the offences were contrary to Sections 56 (1), 86 (1) and 66 (c) of the Armed Forces Act Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation 2004, adding that upon his arraignment, he pleaded guilty to the allegations against him.

“Ex Seaman Abbas Haruna M5759 was arraigned before the GCM on 3 counts charge of Disobedience to Particular Orders, Resistance to Arrest and Offences in Relation to Public and Service Property contrary to Sections 56 (1), 86 (1) and 66 (c) of the Armed Forces Act (AFA) Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation (LFN) 2004, respectively.

“At the trial, the GCM deliberated on the testimonies of the prosecution and Defence witnesses as well as the exhibits tendered by the prosecution surrounding the circumstances of the case.

“It is important to note that the ex-rating pleaded guilty to all the charges during the trial. The GCM therefore, considered the nature of the offence committed by the ex rating, his plea of guilty and plea in mitigation of punishment as well as the legal advice of the Judge Advocate in arriving at its verdict,” he said.

The Cable also confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.

