As Nigerians continue with the "I am a chosen trend", Lazarus Mouka, has stirred a fresh debate in the polity

Mouka, the Lord’s Chosen General Overseer, has again defended the testimonies and miracles in Chosen Ministries and encouraged members not to be distracted by "mockers"

Meanwhile, the testimonies shared by members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

The General Overseer (G O) of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries, Lazarus Mouka, has said that the wonders of God have become a feature of the Church and, against distractions, shall remain a signpost of the church.

Lord's Chosen GO Lazarus Mouka defends "wonders in ministries." Photo credit: The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries (TlccrmOfficial)

Mouka, whose church has been in the spotlight recently, especially among social media content creators, over its mode of worship and testimonies of miracles, made the assertion at the close of its two-day revival held at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos state.

Speaking at the event, he stressed that the God of old was the same yesterday, today and tomorrow; therefore, "miracles" shall remain strange to unbelievers who tend to mock God, PremiumTimes reported.

Mouka tasked the congregation to remain steadfast in God and embrace the heavenly train and not look back.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports he offered prayers for the unity of the nation and wisdom for its leadership to employ God’s wisdom in the affairs of the nation.

“Those scorning you for your faith shall be further bewildered on how God will continue to do wonders within the Christian community.

“We should not be bothered by the persecution of the world, but such should make you stronger in faith to fortify your abode in heaven and silence your mockers,” he said.

Vanguard confirmed the report in its publication on Monday.

